BRIEF-Charter Communications partners with AMC Networks to develop, co-produce original programming

April 26 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter Communications -partnership with AMC Networks to develop and co-produce original programming, with exclusive co-content for co' spectrum platform

* Charter Communications - companies expect first content co-produced and co-funded through the partnership to premiere on charter spectrum in 2018

* Charter Communications - partnership will give co's spectrum platform customers access to content created specifically for them

* Charter Communications - charter will have an exclusive initial window in u.s. To the co-produced content for use on its own platform

* Charter Communications - AMC studios will retain subsequent rights, including right to distribute content internationally