FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Charter Communications partners with AMC Networks to develop, co-produce original programming
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Charter Communications partners with AMC Networks to develop, co-produce original programming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc:

* Charter Communications -partnership with AMC Networks to develop and co-produce original programming, with exclusive co-content for co' spectrum platform

* Charter Communications - companies expect first content co-produced and co-funded through the partnership to premiere on charter spectrum in 2018

* Charter Communications - partnership will give co's spectrum platform customers access to content created specifically for them

* Charter Communications - charter will have an exclusive initial window in u.s. To the co-produced content for use on its own platform

* Charter Communications - AMC studios will retain subsequent rights, including right to distribute content internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.