FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Charter Financial enters into merger plan with Resurgens - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Charter Financial enters into merger plan with Resurgens - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Charter Financial Corp:

* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing

* Transaction resulting in a total cash payment to Resurgens shareholders of approximately $26.3 million

* Transaction has been unanimously approved by board of directors of Charter and Resurgens

* Charter will acquire all of Resurgens' outstanding 1.3 million shares of common stock in each case based upon purchase price of $17.00 per share Source text: [bit.ly/2qGPrrI] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.