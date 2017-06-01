BRIEF-Charter Financial to acquire Resurgens Bancorp

June 1 (Reuters) - Charter Financial Corp
* Charter financial corporation announces agreement to acquire resurgens bancorp
* Charter financial corp - charter will acquire all of outstanding shares of resurgens common stock based upon a purchase price of $17.00 per share paid in cash
* Charter financial corp - total transaction value is approximately $26.3 million
* Charter financial corp- boards of directors of both charter and resurgens have unanimously approved transaction
* Charter financial corp - boards of directors of both charter and resurgens have unanimously approved transaction