BRIEF-Cedar Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.13
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
April 28 Charter Hall Group-
* Fy earnings guidance upgrade to 35.9cps
* Guidance includes impact of both today's equity raising and an incremental performance fee to be realised.
* Undertaking a $275 million fully underwritten institutional placement to fund $333m of identified co-investments
* $5.48 per security fixed issue price, representing a 3.4% discount to charter hall's closing price on 27 april 2017
* Is co-investing in nine existing funds/partnerships to support their continued growth and two new fund initiatives
* Driver of operating earnings guidance upgrade triggering of 5-year interim performance fee in charter hall office trust partnership
* Performance fee will deliver an additional $10 million of pre-tax revenue
* Sees fy17 distribution per security 30.0 cents
* These new investments are also expected to generate an initial extra $1.8bn of fum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cedar Realty Trust Inc - reaffirms its 2017 guidance at a range of $0.13 to $0.15 per diluted share for net income attributable to common shareholders
* American Campus Communities announces increased quarterly dividend