May 16 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Long Wale Reit:

* Acquisition of Bunnings Warehouse South Mackay, Qld

* Announces acquisition of a Bunnings Warehouse Retail Property for a total consideration of $28.5 million

* Acquisition will be funded from CLW's existing syndicated debt facility

* It is expected that acquisition will be accretive to 1hfy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: