April 4 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Long Wale Reit

* Announced that long wale investment partnership has priced an A$200 million U.S. private placement

* Following USPP, CLW's FY17 operating earnings and distribution guidance is unchanged

* In relation to forecast 1H FY18 period, USPP is anticipated to be 0.3 pct dilutive due to slightly higher interest expense

* 1H FY18 operating earnings are expected to remain above pds forecasts