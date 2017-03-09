BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 9 Charter Communications Inc
* Charter offers $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes
* Charter Communications Inc - Units intend to offer $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Charter Communications - Charter intends to use net proceeds from offering to repurchase $2.0 billion of Time Warner Cable, LLC's 5.850% notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.