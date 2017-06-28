June 27 Charter Communications Inc :

* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior secured notes

* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028

* $1 billion notes will bear interest at rate of 3.750% per annum and be issued at a price of 99.166% of aggregate principal amount

* $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due May 2047 will bear interest at a rate of 5.375%