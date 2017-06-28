U.S. says hopes China will approve more GMO corn for import
BEIJING, June 28 The United States hopes that more varieties of its genetically modified corn will be approved for import by Beijing, the U.S. ambassador to China said on Wednesday.
June 27 Charter Communications Inc :
* Charter prices $1.5 billion senior secured notes
* Co's units priced $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due February 2028
* $1 billion notes will bear interest at rate of 3.750% per annum and be issued at a price of 99.166% of aggregate principal amount
* $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due May 2047 will bear interest at a rate of 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FACTORS TO WATCH 10:15 am: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardh