May 2 Charter Communications Inc

* Charter announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $10.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.26 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.57

* Charter communications inc - during q1 of 2017, charter's residential customer relationships grew by 330,000, versus 385,000 in prior year period

* Charter communications inc - transactions integration on track with roll-out of spectrum pricing and packaging nearly complete

* Residential video customers decreased by 100,000 in q1 of 2017, versus an increase of 24,000 in year-ago period

* Says charter added 428,000 residential internet customers in q1 of 2017, compared to 520,000 a year ago

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S