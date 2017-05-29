FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln
#Market News
May 29, 2017 / 9:27 PM / in 3 months

BRIEF-Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 mln

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences

* Chartwell announces two new credit facilities totalling $300 million

* New credit facilities replace existing $200 million and $50 million credit facilities maturing in june 2018

* Chartwell retirement residences - first credit facility is a $100 million unsecured facility which can be increased by up to $50 million during term

* Chartwell retirement residences- credit facilities have three-year terms maturing in may 2020 and will include annual extension options

* Chartwell retirement residences- second credit facility is a $200 million secured facility which can be increased by up to $100 million during term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

