BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 Chartwell Retirement Residences
* CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2016 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS
* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.21
* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.23
* DISTRIBUTIONS INCREASE 2.5% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017
* SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY 93.7% IN Q4 2016
* SAME PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME UP 2.2% IN Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy