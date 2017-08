May 24 (Reuters) - JPmorgan Chase & Co:

* Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program

* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card

* Says an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation signed a multi-year extension to co-branded Hyatt Credit Card Program

* Hyatt's loyalty program, World of Hyatt, will continue as a point transfer partner through Chase ultimate rewards