BRIEF-Garrison Capital says Qtrly net asset value per share $12.42
* Net realized loss on investments for quarter $0.06 per share
Feb 28 Chasys Co Ltd :
* Says it will apply for a loan of 5 billion won from financial institute, to secure operation fund
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/VtXA8B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Net realized loss on investments for quarter $0.06 per share
TORONTO, March 7 U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process.