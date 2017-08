BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.47

May 9 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham lodging trust announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.47

* Chatham lodging trust sees q2 2017 revpar $139-$141

* Chatham lodging trust - raising lower end of its full year 2017 guidance

* Chatham lodging trust qtrly portfolio revenue per available room rose 1.2 percent to $125 compared to 2016 q1

* Chatham lodging trust sees 2017 revpar $130-$132

* Chatham lodging trust qtrly earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly revpar $125 versus $124

* Chatham lodging trust sees q2 2017 total hotel revenue $76.4 million -$77.5 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ffo per diluted share of $0.60-$0.65

* Chatham lodging trust sees 2017 total hotel revenue $287.8 million -$293.2 million

* Chatham lodging trust sees 2017 adjusted ffo per diluted share $2.09-$2.20

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: