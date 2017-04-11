FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces formation of special committee
April 11, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces formation of special committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing announces formation of special committee

* CHC Student Housing - board has initiated a process to identify, examine and consider strategic and financial alternatives potentially available to co

* Alternatives may include, but are not limited to, a sale of company or all or a portion of its assets

* CHC Student Housing - board has established a special committee of independent directors Gordon Pridhamm, Ronald Schwarz to oversee process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

