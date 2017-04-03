FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
April 3, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - CHC Student Housing Corp

* CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.

* CHC Student Housing - arrangement agreement with Dundee Acquisition in respect of proposed business combination between CHC, DAQ has been terminated

* CHC Student Housing - currently conducting review of strategic alternatives, will provide further details with respect to review as soon as it is able to Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

