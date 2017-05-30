BRIEF-Check-Cap Ltd announces $2.69 mln financing

May 30 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd:

* Check-Cap ltd. Announces $2.69 million financing

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to advance ongoing clinical development of its C-scan® system

* Entered agreement with single health-care focused institutional investor for purchase of 1.3 million ordinary shares, at $2.00 per share

* Will issue 1-year warrants to purchase up to 1.3 million of ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $2.125 per share, that are immediately exercisable