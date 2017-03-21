FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile CFO to resign, effective March 31, 2017
March 21, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile CFO to resign, effective March 31, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc:

* Cheetah Mobile announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited consolidated financial results

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - qtrly total revenues increased by 10.9% year over year and 13.0% quarter over quarter to rmb1,274.7 million

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - for Q1 of 2017, company expects its total revenues to be between RMB 1,150 million (US$166 million) and RMB 1,190 million (us$171 million)

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - Ka Wai Andy Yeung has resigned as chief financial officer of company, effective March 31, 2017

* Cheetah Mobile Inc- Yeung will remain as an external advisor to company to facilitate a smooth transition

* Board appointed Yuk Keung Francis Ng, as interim chief financial officer of company

* Diluted income per ads in Q4 of 2016 was $0.06

* Non-GAAP diluted income per ads in q4 of 2016 was $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

