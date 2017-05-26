FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business
May 26, 2017 / 12:43 PM / in 5 months

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile invests in robotics business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - unit of co entered into a capital injection agreement with Beijing Orionstar Technology Co., Ltd.

* Cheetah Mobile - Beijing security agreed to subscribe to newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar for consideration of about $40 million in cash

* Cheetah Mobile - Pingtan Dingfu, Kangyuan Heart agreed to subscribe to newly issued equity interest in Beijing Orionstar for about $0.4 million, $0.35 million

* Cheetah Mobile Inc says upon completion of transaction, Beijing security is expected to hold 29.55% of equity interest in Beijing Orionstar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

