May 22 Cheetah Mobile Inc-

* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited consolidated financial results

* Q1 revenue RMB 1.191 billion versus I/B/E/S view rmb 1.18 billion

* Cheetah Mobile Inc says for q2 of 2017, company expects its total revenues to be between rmb1,190 million (us$173 million) and rmb1,240 million (us$180 million)

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - number of global mobile monthly active users was 603.2 million in march 2017

* Qtrly earnings per share ads $0.09

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - non-gaap diluted income per ads in the first quarter of 2017 was rmb0.81 (us$0.12)