May 22 Cheetah Mobile Inc-
* Cheetah Mobile announces first quarter 2017 unaudited
consolidated financial results
* Q1 revenue RMB 1.191 billion versus I/B/E/S view rmb 1.18
billion
* Cheetah Mobile Inc says for q2 of 2017, company expects
its total revenues to be between rmb1,190 million (us$173
million) and rmb1,240 million (us$180 million)
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - number of global mobile monthly
active users was 603.2 million in march 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share ads $0.09
* Cheetah Mobile Inc - non-gaap diluted income per ads in
the first quarter of 2017 was rmb0.81 (us$0.12)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: