FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Chegg qtrly loss per share $0.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chegg qtrly loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Chegg Inc:

* Chegg reports strong Q1 2017 financial results and raises full year guidance

* Q1 revenue $62.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $58.5 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $52 million to $54 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $235 million to $240 million

* Chegg Inc qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 total net revenues in range of $52 million to $54 million

* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 gross margin between 68% to 70%

* Chegg inc sees q2 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $7 million to $9 million

* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 total net revenues in range of $235 million to $240 million

* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 adjusted ebitda in range of $38 million to $40 million

* Chegg inc sees full year 2017 capital expenditures in range of $20 million to $25 million

* Q2 revenue view $50.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $231.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.