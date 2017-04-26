FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemed reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.78
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chemed reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.78

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Chemed Corp

* Chemed reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.78

* Q1 revenue rose 4 percent to $406 million

* Says revenue growth for vitas in 2017, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be in range of 4% to 5%

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.80 to $8.00 excluding items

* Chemed Corp qtrly net patient revenue of $282 million, an increase of 1.7%

* Says admissions and average daily census in 2017 are estimated to expand approximately 3% to 4%

* Says full-year adjusted ebitda margin, prior to medicare cap, is estimated to be 14.5% to 15.0%

* Says currently estimating $3.7 million for medicare cap billing limitations in 2017 calendar year

* Says roto-rooter is forecasted to achieve full-year 2017 revenue growth of 3% to 4%

* Says adjusted ebitda margin for 2017 is estimated in range of 21.5% to 22.0%

* Says full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per diluted share estimated to be in range of $7.80 to $8.00

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.79, revenue view $399.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.90, revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

