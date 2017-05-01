FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Chemours Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Chemours Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* Q1 net sales of $1.4 billion, up 11%, including impacts from divestitures

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.75

* Q1 earnings per share $0.79

* Chemours CO - "expect first half and second half profitability to be more balanced than we saw in 2016"

* Chemours co - "guided by our transformation plan, we believe we are well positioned for remainder of 2017"

* Chemours Co - increased full-year 2017 outlook

* Chemours Co says expect our 2017 adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion Source: (bit.ly/2oZgCIw) Further company coverage:

