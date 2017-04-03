FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemours says entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing
April 3, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chemours says entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* Chemours Co - on April 3, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 4 to its credit agreement dated May 12, 2015 - SEC filing

* Chemours Co - amendment provides for a new class of term loans, denominated in Euros, in an aggregate principal amount of €400 million

* Chemours Co - proceeds of the new term loans will be used to prepay in full the term loans outstanding under the credit agreement

* Chemours Co - amendment also provides a new class of term loans, denominated in dollars, in an aggregate principal amount of $940 million

* Chemours Co - the new term loans mature on May 12, 2022 which is the same maturity date of the existing term loans

* Chemours Co - no incremental debt was incurred as a result of the amendment

* Chemours - amendment modifies certain provisions of credit agreement, including certain negative covenants to allow further flexibility for Co Source text: (bit.ly/2ov07bw) Further company coverage:

