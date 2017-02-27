BRIEF-Atomera Q4 loss per share $0.28
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :
* Chemtrade Logistics income fund reports operating results for full year 2016 and fourth quarter
* Q4 revenue C$251.7 million
* Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund - net earnings from continuing operations for Q4 were $6.4 million compared with net loss of $82.6 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/NEW YORK, March 7 The Brazilian government is selling $1 billion in a reopening of existing 10-year debt on Tuesday at a yield below initial guidance, signaling growing investor optimism on the outlook for Latin America's largest economy.
* Says it has adopted a rule 10b5-1 plan for purpose of repurchasing shares of its common stock