May 11 (Reuters) - Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund :

* Chemtrade logistics income fund redeems 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures

* Redeemed $79.6 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible unsecured debentures due December 31, 2018

* 5.75% debentures were redeemed for a total aggregate redemption price of $81.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)