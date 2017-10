Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chemtura Corp:

* Chemtura reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 sales $385 million

* Chemtura Corp says currently expect lanxess merger to close by mid-2017