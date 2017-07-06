July 6 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to boost capital in Maxxis Rubber India Private Limited by 1.8 billion rupees

* Says cumulative investment from co will be reached to 5.5 billion rupees, owning 99.99 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nMs6RY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)