REFILE-BRIEF-Sporting lends player Lukas Spalvis to 1.FC Kaiserslautern
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH GERMANY'S 1.FC KAISERSLAUTERN FOR THE LOAN OF LITHUANIAN STRIKER LUKAS SPALVIS DURING THE 2017/2018 SEASON
July 6 Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to boost capital in Maxxis Rubber India Private Limited by 1.8 billion rupees
* Says cumulative investment from co will be reached to 5.5 billion rupees, owning 99.99 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nMs6RY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.1 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 8