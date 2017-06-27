Mondelez says has tech problems, unclear if from cyberattack
ZURICH, June 27 Food group Mondelez International said employees in different regions were experiencing technical problems but it was unclear whether this was due to a cyberattack.
June 27 Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder and major shareholder warned and fined by securities regulator due to violation of regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tfBa5I
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear New Jersey Governor Chris Christie's bid to revive a state statute legalizing sports betting that was struck down by lower courts as a violation of federal law.