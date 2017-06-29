BRIEF-BioScrip announces new senior note facilities
* BioScrip Inc - under agreement, company entered into a $200 million first lien note facility and a $110 million second lien note facility
June 29 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc Ltd :
* Says it has sold property to a hotel at 80 million yuan
* Imprimis Pharmaceuticals sells Pennsylvania facility and sinus assets