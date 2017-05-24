FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology receives patent license
May 24, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology receives patent license

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) - Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :

* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 10635543.0), named self-diagnosis method of acceleration sensors for locomotive bogie detection, patent valid for 20 years

* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2014 10635557.2), named fault monitoring method of bogie rotating part based on dynamic alarm threshold values, patent valid for 20 years

* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 20670318.5), named LED lamp stop collar, patent valid for 10 years

* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 20809144.6), a kind of auxiliary inverter, patent valid for 10 years

* Says co received a patent license (ZL 2016 21011281.1), a kind of coordinate control system of axis controlled wheel / rail train, patent valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UV07ni

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

