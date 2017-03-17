BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces key commercial agreements

March 17 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* Cheniere Energy Inc announces key commercial agreements signed and binding open season launched on midship pipeline project

* Cheniere Energy - open season is expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. CDT on Friday, March 17, 2017 and end at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, March 30, 2017

* Cheniere Energy- unit midship pipeline signed agreements with foundation shippers to support construction of a interstate natural gas pipeline project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: