3 months ago
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1.0 bln senior secured notes due 2027
May 15, 2017 / 11:56 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1.0 bln senior secured notes due 2027

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy Inc announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy - co's unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.0 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027

* Cheniere Energy - cch intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's term loan credit facility

* Cheniere Energy - 2027 notes will be secured by a first priority security interest in substantially all of assets of co's unit CCH and its units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

