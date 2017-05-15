BRIEF-Cheniere Energy announces offering of $1.0 bln senior secured notes due 2027

May 15 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc

* Cheniere Energy Inc announces offering of $1.0 billion senior secured notes due 2027 by Cheniere Corpus Christi Holdings, LLC

* Cheniere Energy - co's unit intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1.0 billion principal amount of senior secured notes due 2027

* Cheniere Energy - cch intends to use net proceeds from offering to prepay portion of principal amounts currently outstanding under CCH's term loan credit facility

* Cheniere Energy - 2027 notes will be secured by a first priority security interest in substantially all of assets of co's unit CCH and its units