BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management announces pricing of $750 mln note offering
Feb 27 Cheniere Energy Partners Lp
* Cheniere Partners announces offering of $1.35 billion senior secured notes due 2028 by Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC
* Cheniere-Sabine pass intends to use proceeds from offering to pay costs in connection with construction of trains 1-5 of Sabine Pass Liquefaction Project
* Cheniere - in connection with offering, SPL will reduce commitments on a ratable basis under its "2015 SPL credit facilities" of about $1.2 billion
NEW YORK, March 7 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday that he expects the Federal Reserve to undertake "old school" sequential rate hikes until "something breaks."
* Announces completion of $3,125,000 financing in connection with proposed business combination