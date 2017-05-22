FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces pricing of private placement of $750 mln of senior notes
#Market News
May 22, 2017 / 10:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corp announces pricing of private placement of $750 mln of senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake energy corporation announces pricing of private placement of $750,000,000 of senior notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00 pct per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year

* Priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of 8.00 pct senior notes due 2027

* Chesapeake may redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at any time prior to June 15, 2020

* Notes will mature on June 15, 2027

* May redeem up to 35 pct of aggregate principal amount of notes at a price equal to 108 pct of principal amount of notes to be redeemed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

