BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy files for non-timely 10-K

March 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp:

* Chesapeake Energy Corp files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says company intends to file the form 10-K no later than Monday, March 6, 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - expects to report a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the form 10-K

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - expects to report a net loss of $4.399 billion for the year ended Dec 31, 2016, versus net loss of $14.635 billion for year ended Dec 31, 2015

* Chesapeake Energy -primary drivers of 2016 net loss were noncash impairments of carrying value of oil and natural gas properties totaling $2.564 billion