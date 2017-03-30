BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy notifies holders of its 2.5 pct contingent convertible senior notes due 2037 of their repurchase option

March 30 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation notifies holders of its 2.5% contingent convertible senior notes due 2037 of their repurchase option

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - Chesapeake intends to fund repurchase price using available cash

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - Repurchase price is equal to 100% of aggregate principal amount of note

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - Repurchase option commences today and expires at 5:00 p.m., New York time, on May 10, 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - Payment of repurchase price will be made on May 16, 2017

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - If all outstanding notes are surrendered for repurchase, aggregate cash repurchase price will be approximately $14.76 million