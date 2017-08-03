BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Q2 earnings per share $0.47

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy :

* Chesapeake energy corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial and operational results

* Qtrly total revenue $‍2,281​ million versus $1,622 million

* Q2 rev view $2.30 bln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 revenue rose 41 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Average 2017 q2 production of 527,600 boe per day, flat sequentially​

* Average 2017 q2 oil production of 88,400 barrels per day, up 6% sequentially​

* Qtrly ‍total production averaged approximately 548,300 boe per day, including a peak rate of 90,400 barrels of oil, in July​

* Goal of reaching 100,000 barrels of oil per day by year-end on track​

* Sees FY liquids absolute production ‍​ 52.5 mmbbls - 55.0 mmbbls

* Expect total production to move "higher" throughout year​

* Sees FY oil absolute production ‍​33.5 mmbbls - 35.0 mmbbls

* Qtrly ‍average daily production consisted of approximately 88,400 barrels (bbls) of oil, 2.294 billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas ​

* Qtrly ‍average daily production also consisted of approximately 56,900 bbls of natural gas liquids (ngl)​

* Will remain "flexible" in capital spending program, both for remainder of 2017 and in 2018​

* Sees FY capital expenditure $1,900 - $2,300 million

* Says FY capex outlook of $1,900 million to $2,300 million, excludes capitalized interest of $200 mln

* Managing capital expenditures program for remainder of 2017, dropping to 14 rigs by year-end 2017 from 18 rigs on aug 3, 2017​

* Sees FY NGL absolute production 19.0 - 20.0 mmbbls

Plans to exit 2017 utilizing 14 rigs and intends to place on production approximately 20 fewer gross operated wells in 2017