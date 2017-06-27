ChemChina's Syngenta says aims to become top 3 seeds maker
BASEL, June 27 Switzerland's Syngenta, the crop protection company acquired by ChemChina, said it would pursue deals to become the third-biggest player in the seeds industry.
June 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake energy says Director Brad Martin reports open market purchase of 20,400 shares of co's common stock at $4.55/share on june 23 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2shU2g8) Further company coverage:
* VolitionRX- issued corrections to certain statements made in press release issued on may 9, regarding co's Nu.Q colorectal cancer screening triage test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: