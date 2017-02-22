FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48
February 22, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Lodging Trust Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Lodging Trust:

* Chesapeake Lodging Trust reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48

* Sees Q1 AFFO per diluted common share $ 0.35 - $ 0.38

* Sees 2017 AFFO per diluted common share $ 2.10 - $ 2.20

* Chesapeake lodging trust says "expect 2017 to be a challenging year for our hotel portfolio"

* Chesapeake Lodging -hotel portfolio is expected to be hurt in 2017 as result of planned temporary closure, expansion of moscone center in San Francisco

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

