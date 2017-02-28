BRIEF-Condor Hospitality says entered into credit agreement with Keybank National Association
* On March 1 Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership entered into a credit agreement with Keybank National Association
Feb 27 Chesapeake Utilities Corp
* For Q4 of 2016, company reported net income of $11.9 million, or $0.73 per share
* Remain committed to execution of our strategy in 2017
March 7 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's head of Jeep brand says:
* P. Kevin Chase appointed chief information officer for Sempra Energy