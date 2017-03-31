FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Chesnara Plc posts FY pre-tax profit of 40.7 mln pounds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2017 / 6:32 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chesnara Plc posts FY pre-tax profit of 40.7 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Chesnara Plc:

* FY total group cash generation of £85.4 mln (31 December 2015: £82.4 mln)

* FY IFRS profit before tax of £40.7 mln (31 December 2015: £42.8 mln)

* FY IFRS total comprehensive income of £55.4 mln (31 December 2015: £39.6 mln)

* FY group solvency ratio of 158% (31 December 2015: 146%)

* Recommended final dividend of 12.69p per share (2015: 12.33p per share)

* DNB have confirmed their non-objection to legal & general nederland acquisition which is expected to complete in week commencing 3 April 2017

* Announces Legal and General Nederland acquisition and delivers strong value growth

* Full positive impact of Legal and General Nederland acquisition will be recognised on completion in 2017 results

* Should brexit changes to regulatory requirements, then model suitably flexible for co to potentially adopt an alternative regulatory model

* Optimistic that as uncertainty due to solvency II and FCA legacy review reduces, UK acquisition market will become more active Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.