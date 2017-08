March 22 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd

* Fy profit attributable to shareholders hk$ 19,415 million, up 13 percent

* Directors recommend payment of a final dividend of hk$1.15 per share in respect of 2016

* Fy Revenue Hk$69.91 Bln Up 19%

* "Group Is Reasonably Confident In Meeting Its Profitability Target For 2017"