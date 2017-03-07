FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chevron affirms production, margins, cash flow growth plans
March 7, 2017 / 3:29 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Chevron affirms production, margins, cash flow growth plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron affirms production, margins, and cash flow growth plans

* Chevron Corp - "we intend to be cash balanced in 2017"

* Chevron Corp - 75 percent of company's 2017 capital budget is expected to generate cash within next two years

* Chevron Corp - intend to grow free cash flow in years after 2017

* Chevron Corp - we see "ultimate production potential exceeding" 700,000 barrels per day within a decade in Permian Basin

* Chevron Corp - concentrating new investments on "short cycle-time, high-return opportunities from our advantaged positions such as Permian Basin" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

