FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Chevron Corp says received an administrative order from U.S. EPA in Nov 2016
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 4:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chevron Corp says received an administrative order from U.S. EPA in Nov 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron Corp - On Nov 18, 2016, co received an administrative order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - SEC filing

* Chevron Corp - Order alleging noncompliance with water permit that governed conveyances of captured groundwater and spring water from former Questa mine

* Chevron Corp says it is in negotiations with EPA regarding the matter. And its resolution may result in payment of civil penalties of $100,000 or more Source text: (bit.ly/2qJhfat) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.