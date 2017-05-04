BRIEF-Chevron Corp says received an administrative order from U.S. EPA in Nov 2016

May 4 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron Corp - On Nov 18, 2016, co received an administrative order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - SEC filing

* Chevron Corp - Order alleging noncompliance with water permit that governed conveyances of captured groundwater and spring water from former Questa mine

* Chevron Corp says it is in negotiations with EPA regarding the matter. And its resolution may result in payment of civil penalties of $100,000 or more Source text: (bit.ly/2qJhfat) Further company coverage: