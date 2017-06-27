Germany's BSI says Petya malware used in cyber attacks
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
June 27 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC:
* Chevron Phillips Chemical Co says Peter Cella, president and CEO, intends to retire; Mark Lashier will succeed Cella as president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
* Canadian Football League announces new live streaming deal with Twitter Canada Source text: http://bit.ly/2tgJ0Mk Further company coverage: