3 months ago
BRIEF-Chevron says average of 97 pct of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board at annual meeting
May 31, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Chevron says average of 97 pct of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board at annual meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Chevron corp says an average of 97 percent of votes cast were voted for each of 12 nominees for election to board of directors at the annual meeting

* Chevron -about 93 percent of votes cast were voted to approve, on an advisory basis, compensation of company's named executive officers

* Chevron -about 61 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to require an independent chairman

* Chevron -about 69 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal to set special meetings threshold at 10 percent

* Chevron -about 73 percent of votes cast were voted against stockholder proposal regarding a report on transition to a low carbon economy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

