BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
May 5 Chiasma Inc:
* Chiasma reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Chiasma Inc - following receipt of crl for octreotide capsules NDA, company participated in an end of review meeting with FDA
* Chiasma Inc - FDA "reiterated its strong preference" for a randomized, double-blind and controlled trial for octreotide capsules
* Chiasma Inc - for octreotide capsules, FDA suggested that some of its concerns could potentially be addressed through placebo-controlled study design
* Chiasma Inc - FDA advised in CRL that, during a site inspection, certain deficiencies were conveyed to representative of one of Chiasma's suppliers
* Chiasma Inc - in December 2016, supplier informed chiasma that it had received its establishment inspection report from FDA
* Chiasma Inc - expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund operations beyond 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership
* Netsol Technologies announces fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results