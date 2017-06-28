BRIEF-Scientific games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services
June 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company NV
* Chicago Bridge & Iron Co - awarded a technology contract by Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex for a grassroots ethylene complex to be built in Southern Uzbekistan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* U.S. FDA grants priority review of Xarelto® (rivaroxaban) SNDA for a 10 mg dose to reduce the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE)