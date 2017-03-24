COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Chicago Bridge & Iron Company Nv
* CEO Philip Asherman's FY 2016 total compensation was $13.1 million versus $20.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2nfOXUO) Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury